Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has hinted that he's ready to make changes as his QPR side prepare to face MK Dons in the FA Cup.

The Hoops are coming off the back of a hectic Christmas schedule, and as many other sides choose to do, Holloway said he must consider making changes to keep his star players fresh.

Speaking to the club's official website , he said: "I need us to find some consistency, so this is a game I want to win. I want a positive performance this weekend.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

“I need to find some balance though, because we’ve got a big game coming up against Burton very soon. I’ve got to consider some changes.

“Lynch and Perch both played 60 minutes in a behind-closed-doors game against Watford on Wednesday, so that’s good news.

“Ebere is back – and he’s got goals in his game. He’s an exciting one for us to have back in the squad, because he’s a great young attacking talent who brings goals and assists. He’ll have learned from his first experience here and his loan at Wycombe – and he’ll be a better player for it.

“I’ve got to look at a few others – the likes of Hally, Mass, Freeman, for different reasons. I might have to make some changes for fitness and safety’s sake – but I’ll try not to weaken the team.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .