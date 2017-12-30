Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has praised Millwall's strike duo of Lee Gregory and Steve Morison after they proved the be the difference in QPR's 1-0 defeat at The Den.

The duo have forged a long-term partnership having lined up together for the last two and half years, and Holloway says that their 'cohesion' was the difference between the teams.

He said: "You’ve got to score, and when you’re in crossing positions you’ve got to give your forwards a chance to score. We’ve got to look at that.

"Every Championship game is massive. I believe there was a cohesion between their forwards, because they’ve been working well together for the last few years; albeit they went down and came back up again. Gregory and Morison are a handful, and you’ve got to build an understanding.

"At the moment our forwards aren’t quite getting that. Bright Osayi-Samuel looked a threat when we turned them, they weren’t expecting that with his pace but what we need to do is take the steam out of it and score the first goal."