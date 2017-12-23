Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR manager Ian Holloway has said that the football should emulate the video replay system used in rugby, comparing the current set-up to Brexit.

Bristol City were awarded a controversial penalty decision which cost the Hoops the win at Loftus Road, and Holloway says that the whole system needs addressing.

Speaking after the game, he said: "No-one ever fights for the right thing. We’re in Brexit now. None of us knew we had to pay however many million or billion to get out of it, did we? They never gave us that information, so we’re out of it now.

"These referees should have that top man who can’t run anymore talking to that very good young referee saying ‘actually that’s not a penalty’. I keep saying, let’s make sure we get respect. Retire the people that can’t run as fast anymore and sit them with a monitor and let them talk to the referee.

"We’re getting dictated to by UEFA and FIFA when our country is filled with cameras. What we need to do is let the fourth official sit up in the stand and be an experienced referee so we can keep his brilliant way and help these people, rather than being judged every day. Give them that privelidge to say whether it’s right or wrong.

"Look at the rugby, we need it implementing yesterday. Not next year or the year after that. I don’t care what they say. Everything is ready for us to do it now.

If we did that, I don’t think they would have won a penalty, but I’m a little bit biased."