Ian Holloway has blasted his team for the error that cost QPR a place in the FA Cup fourth round against MK Dons.

A lack of communication led Josh Scowen to gift the opposition forward the ball, who was left with the simple task of curling past Alex Smithies to give them a 1-0 lead, and speaking after the game Holloway said he was unhappy that an error proved so costly.

He said: "You could tell by the team that I picked that I wanted to give Mass a rest, because he’s been absolutely fantastic and he’s been around the world god knows how many times.

"This time people can’t point the finger at me saying I changed too many people in the team. Was that the same team, the same effort, the same choices? It didn’t look it.

“In training if you’d have seen them everything was buzzing.

"All you want is that game to be 0-0, and when you look at that goal with all the play we had in the second half, when the ball comes back out after it’s been cleared, it’s got to go back in.

"We had so many bodies still up there, so to play it square and then keep the ball in when it’s going out. I can’t believe it, but that’s life. Do I want to have a go at those players individually? No. I had a go at them as a team.

"That ball is a package, and when you give it to one of the QPR lads you tell him where you want it to go. He (Josh Scowen) should have been told as it came to take a touch and move it on, but he decided to keep it in.

"You don’t ever send a package to the post office without putting a message on it with where it’s got to go, and unfortunately that cost us today.

"The rest of it; it should have been 0-0 and we’d have still been in the hat, but we passed their forward clean through and he scored. So am I happy? No."

