Fulham have announced their starting XI to face Barnsley this afternoon at Craven Cottage.

In goal for the home side is Marcus Bettinelli, and in front of him in defence is Ryan Fredericks, Tomas Kalas, Tim Ream and Ryan Sessegnon.

In midfield, boss Slavisa Jokanovic has opted for Tom Cairney as skipper, with Kevin McDonald, Stefan Johansen and Sheyi Ojo.

And up front for Fulham today is Floyd Ayite and Aboubakar Kamara.

On the substitutes' bench is Button, Djalo, de la Torre, Norwood, Piazon, Kebano and Fonte.

For Barnsley, they line up as follows: Davies, McCarthy, Pinnock, Lindsay, Yiadom, Moncur, Gardner, Williams, Barnes, Thiam and Bradshaw

On their bench is Townsend, Fryers, Bird, Isgrove, Cavare, Hammill and Ugbo.

