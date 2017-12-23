Welcome to Craven Cottage for today's game between Fulham and Barnsley.
PLAYER RATINGS
FULL-TIME!
Fulham win 2-1 against Barnsley!
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL!!
2-1 to Fulham! Ojo with a stunner!
EQUALISER
Barnsley are level! 1-1. George Moncur.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL!!
1-0 to Fulham! Long range strike into the bottom corner from Ayite!
CLOSE!
Tim Ream of all people is denied at the back post!
SECOND HALF
Fulham get us back under way at the Cottage!
HALF-TIME
It’s goalless at the break between Fulham and Barnsley. The visitors have offered little, but Fulham need to take their chances here.
MASSIVE CHANCE!
Floyd Ayite misses a sitter for Fulham at the near post after great work from Kamara and then Sessegnon.
Bettinelli mistake nearly gifts Barnsley a goal but he makes amends with a save, then clears the loose ball.
BOOKING
Ojo is booked for Fulham - for trying to con the ref. Looked harsh from here, looked like he was clearly brought down.
OJO SO CLOSE!
What a save from the Barnsley keeper! Sheyi Ojo curls towards the top corner and it’s tipped over!
EARLY FULHAM CHANCE
Free-kick is fired in and spilled by the Barnsley keeper, but Fulham can’t take advantage.
KICK OFF
Barnsley get us off and under way in west London.
TEAM NEWS
WELCOME TO THE COTTAGE
We are at here at Craven Cottage for live updates between and Fulham and Barnsley.