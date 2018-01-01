Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinellii has urged his teammates to be quicker out of the starting blocks as they prepare to face Ipswich Town.

The Whites came from 2-0 down to draw level against Hull City on Saturday, but the stopper says that they must stop making life hard for themselves.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "It was a totally different game at Cardiff, we're not always going to have it our own way. Cardiff we were at it from the start and it looked like our game the whole game.

"Against Hull, it only looked like one team was going to win the game and that was them.

"We turned that around, we showed great passion and great commitment. We said at half time whatever happens we go out and win this half and turn up and that's what we did. To be two goals down and draw 2-2 away from home and realistically it only looked like one team wanted to win it, we'll take the positives.

"We cant start like that again, we can't give ourselves that mountain to climb but we'll take the positives and go from there."