Marcus Bettinelli hailed Fulham's hero at Hull Aboubakar Kamara after he inspired the Whites to turn around a 2-0 deficit at the KCOM Stadium.

The west Londoners were woeful in the first half and Joarrod Bowen and Nouha Dicko had put the Tigers into what appeared to be a comfortable lead.

Slavisa Jokanovic acted before half-time, hauling off Floyd Ayite and Sheyi Ojo, with Kamara and Neeskens Kebano replacing the pair.

And Kamara pulled a goal back from the spot soon after half-time, before levelling the scores in the final five minutes.

Bettinelli hailed the hero, saying: "I think Abou's had his ups and downs at the club so far but to come on and win the penalty, take the pen, and it's a great penalty and then the second goal is different class

(Image: Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

"I've only seen it from where I was stood but I'd love to see the replay because it looked like a great finish, it's absolutely unbelievable from Abou.

"Kebano as well they both changed the game for us and that's what being a good team is all about.”

Bettinelli also paid tribute to the character of this Fulham side having shown fighting spirit in difficult circumstances.

He added: "The way we've played the last few games, after the Sunderland game, we've shown real commitment to each other as a team, man to man.

(Image: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

“First half we didn't show that but second half we came out and showed a serious fighting spirit. We didn't give up, we didn't cower in and not want to be there.

“Everyone was brilliant second half. That's what it's going to take for us to get up the table and get into the play-offs and get us promoted this year.

“Hopefully we look back in a few months' time and think how important that point was. It's a long season and to come here and to take a point after being two nil down is brilliant from the boys."