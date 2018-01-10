Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our latest It's All White podcast is now out - and we had a lot to discuss in what was yet another busy week in SW6.

Fulham were in FA Cup action on Saturday and found themselves dumped out of the competition as they went down 1-0 to Premier League strugglers Southampton at the Cottage.

There was also an outburst on transfers from Slavisa Jokanovic, who was unhappy at the view of his squad from the recruitment team, feeling it is strong enough to mount a promotion challenge with the head coach doesn't share the same views.

And of course, we end the week with an important game up at the Riverside, as Fulham take on Middlesbrough hoping to continue their fine form in the league.

All that and more was discussed in our latest episode of It's All White - which you can listen to right here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .