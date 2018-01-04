The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham U19s have jetted off to Germany to take part in the Sparkasse & VGH Cup - a five-a-side indoor tournament.

It's the eighth time the young Cottagers have taken part in the tournament, which was won last year by Manchester United's Young Devils.

The competition is spread over eight days and Fulham will face JFV West, JFV Eichsfeld, JSG Auetal-Altes Amt, JSG Uslar/Solling, Hertha BSC and Eintr. Braunschweig in the group stages.

Other teams include Austria Wien, FC Kopenhagen, FC Brugge, FSV Mainz 05, Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Shalke 04, Hamburger SV, Hannover 96 and Manchester United - all of whom Fulham could come up against if they make it through to the group.

Each match is 13 minutes long and cards result in two-minute sin bins, with the games from the quarter final stages going to penalties if the tie is a draw.

The tournament starts on Thursday (January 4) and Fulham’s squad for this year’s competition is:

Luca Ashby-Hammond, Julian Schwarzer, Djed Spence, Joe Felix, Sonny Hilton, Jaydn Mundle-Smith, Jose Garrido, Chris Kelly, Tyrese Francois, Reece York, Jayden Harris, Nicolas Santos-Clase, Dan Martin and Ryan De Havilland.