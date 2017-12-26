The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham have made one change from the side that claimed a 2-1 win over Barnsley on Saturday for their trip to promotion chasing Cardiff.

Belgian full back Denis Odoi comes in for striker Aboubakar Kamara, with the Whites forward dropping out of the squad entirely.

Highly rated prospect Ryan Sessegnon has been pushed further down the wing with Odoi coming into the starting XI for the first time since his red card at Brentford at left back.

That's the only change Slavisa Jokanovic has made to his matchday 18 with the bench remaining the same as it was for the game with the Tykes.

Fulham: Bettinelli, Fredericks, Kalas, Ream, Odoi, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Ojo, Sessegnon, Ayite.

Substitutes: Button, Djalo, Norwood, De la Torre, Piazon, Kebano, Fonte.

Cardiff: Etheridge, Peltier, Manga, Bamba, Bennett, Damour, Bryson, Ralls, Hoilett, Mendez-Laing, Zohore.

Substitutes: Murphy, Tomlin, Feeney, Pilkington, Halford, Paterson, Healey.