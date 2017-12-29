Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham have been linked with a number of strikers in the January transfer window.

And manager Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted that he needs someone who has a proven track record in the Championship.

The Whites were linked with a move for Dwight Gayle in the summer, and they could make a move again this January, although he would be costly.

Fulham signed Rui Fonte and Aboubakar Kamara in the summer, who had limited experience of the English leagues before joining, and Jokanovic is now looking for someone who has been there and done it when the window reopens in three days.

Speaking about the players signed in the summer, when asked about Aboubakar Kamara's ability, he said: "People need to adapt to the place where they are. All the players we bring in are good players, but it depends on the characteristics of the players.

"This is the Championship, the second level of English football and you must find players who can compete at this level. If this characteristic doesn't exist in the players, they need time, and I don't want to say our players are not good enough, but they need more time.

"In modern football, if you need a quick reaction, to be successful fast, we need to find exactly what we need. I need people who have experience of working at this level.

"I'm not talking about big amounts of money, but if we're clever we can fix this situation and be more competitive."

And when asked specifically if he was looking for a proven Championship goalscorer, the Serbian replied: "Maybe."