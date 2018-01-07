The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham U19s went out of the Sparkasse & VGE cup at the semi-final stage after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The young Cottagers hadn't lost a game at the tournament before coming up against United, who were the holders going into this year's competition.

Man United will now go on to face Austria Wien in the final, who came through a penalty shootout against Hannover after a 2-2 draw in the other semi-final.

Mason Greenwood, United's 16-year-old midfielder, scored twice against Fulham to condemned the side to their first defeat - knocking them out in the process.

Speaking after the game, Fulham keeper, Julian Schwarzer, said: "I don't think we got our rhythm going - that's definitely not how we play.

"I think if we could've strung a few passes together I think we could've really caused some damage but I'm disappointed we didn't show everyone our proper game.

"Hopefully Fulham will get invited again, we've enjoyed it very much and it's been a very nice tournament."

