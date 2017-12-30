Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheyi Ojo and Floyd Ayite were hooked from the pitch in the first half as Slavisa Jokonavic tried to shock his players into performing better.

The Fulham manager did not want to wait until the break so as to have an immediate reaction and to wake his players up rather waiting for a slightly more normal half time change.

He also made a clear warning that his team cannot perform in such a manner at important stages.

The Cottagers boss made clear that it wasn't a deliberate attack on forwards Ojo and Ayite, as he wished he could change his full 11.

The former Chelsea player said: "I made the substitutions because I can change all eleven of my players. I tried to find a shock reaction.

"It's not a case of Sheyi Ojo played a bad football game or Floyd Ayite. Both players played well the last two games.

"If I had the opportunity to change eleven I would have done it today. People who came on the pitch, gave new energy and they pushed and Baka scored two important goals and credit for him too.

"It was urgent and it was poor at this moment, not a question about Sheyi or Ayite.

"I try, I have plan on this position on the bench and I try finding something different.

"It's Tom Cairney and Stefan Johansen and Sess and Ryan Fredericks to start and find some energy.

"In the end they did a good job but we didn't start well and we need to be consistent if we want to fight for the important.

"We cannot be up and down like we were today."