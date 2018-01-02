Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed he doesn't necessarily want a 20-goal striker in January, but one that can come up with goals when Fulham are struggling to dominate games.

The club are in the market for three players in the January Transfer Window, with a striker high on their wish list, as well as a centre back and left back.

Rui Fonte and Aboubakar Kamara arrived in the summer, but the Portuguese man has scored just once, while Kamara has hit the back of the net four times, including a brace against Hull on Saturday.

And Jokanovic wants the club to add a player that can find the back of the net when the side are struggling to play well - something he feels has been missing this season.

He said: "Football is not only happy days and not always successful days like where we play against Cardiff- Fulham supporters know very well, my players know very well and I know very well.

"I miss some goals where we have not dominated, we haven't created many things, have not been brilliant, we miss these kind of victories, and you can find it with one player who can resolve that situation.

"This is what I mean, it's not about 20 goals, it's about one goal in the right moment, where it's difficult and we can't find the right solution."