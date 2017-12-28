Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted it is easier to win games when you're in a positive frame of mind.

Fulham find themselves in that situation after back-to-back wins against Barnsley on Saturday and high-flying Cardiff City on Boxing Day.

But the Whites boss knows this weekend's game with struggling Hull with provide a different kind of test to the one the Bluebirds posed.

He said: "All the games can be complicated. At the beginning of the season we expected Hull would be at the top of the table, they're not there, they changed the coach, they've had some problems, and from what I understand they've had defensive problems, so they're trying to be more organised, more solid, try and suffer less in the defensive part of the game.

"I expect they will be organised, try to catch us in offensive transitions, catch our mistakes and they can try doing something like Sunderland did, without taking so many risks and try waiting for one mistake to win the game.

"We're in positive momentum, we believe we are strong, we believe we're a good team, if we're at this mental level it's easier to win the games.

"We must believe in our positivity, trust that we can beat all the teams in the division, if we go there with confidence we can do it.

"We're in good moment right now, we're building positive spirit around us, we showed against Cardiff we can best all the teams in this level and this is a great chance for us. If we arrive in right spirit, follow the plan, and with ambition to win the game we can do it."

And Jokanovic has no new injury concerns going into the game at the KCOM.

He added: "Everything [in the squad] is normal, all the squad is available for the game ahead of us.

"It's a busy period, we will assess our squad and take a decision [on who plays]. At the moment we've picked up some good momentum and I probably don't need to change so much."