Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted he wants to sign three new players next month.

But the Whites boss would not say which positions he wanted to fill, mainly because he says "everyone knows" the type of players the club wants.

When asked how many players he wanted to sign when the transfer window opened, Jokanovic replied: "Three."

But in what positions? Jokanovic was not saying.

"I need three positions, I need three players, I expect we're going to find three. All our supporters and if you follow Fulham know what we need, I don't need to repeat what we need.

"I must respect my players too. It's so easy to find this information, I'm not going to tell you!"

The Whites are in the market for a striker, that is for certain, while Jokanovic would also like to sign a centre-back and a new left-back in order to play Ryan Sessegnon further forward on a more regular basis.