Fulham won 2-1 at home against Barnsley this afternoon at Craven Cottage.

Floyd Ayite broke the deadlock shortly into the second half with a crisp strike into the bottom corner.

But the visitors were level midway through the half when Tom Bradshaw equalised. That, however, last three minutes as Fulham restored their lead through Sheyi Ojo's stunning strike from the right.

It turned out to be the winner; a perfect Christmas present for the home faithful, before a Boxing Day trip to Cardiff City.

Digital Football Writer for Trinity Mirror, Mark Ritson , was covering the Whites for Get West London and has given his player ratings at full-time.

Check them out below!

Marcus Bettinelli - Steady performance in the first half and then nearly gifted the visitors a goal, but made up for it with a save and then clearance with his right foot. Well beaten for the equaliser. 6

Ryan Fredericks - Got forward well in the first half, but faded slightly in the second at times. Chance to wrap it up with a third on 86 minutes but missed. 6

Ryan Sessegnon - As you would expect, he got forward a lot early on from the left. Quieter second half. 6

Tim Ream - Comfortable first period. He was denied a goal at the back post at the start of the second half. 7

Tomas Kalas - Easy first half, hardly troubled. Second half much of the same. 6

Kevin McDonald - Held the midfield trouble-free and battled when required. 6

Stefan Johansen - Did a job in the middle alongside McDonald. May have wanted to get forward a bit more. Had the last touch before Ojo scored, so he'll claim an assist. Had a low shot saved on the edge of the box with ten minutes to go. 7

Tom Cairney - Looked for the ball at all opportunities, trying to create an opening in the first half. Second half was a similar story. 7

Sheyi Ojo - Nearly scored a cracking goal early on looking for the top corner, but it was a stunning save to deny him. Lively and looked to make something happen. Booked for simulation which was harsh in the first half. Scored a wonderful goal to put Fulham back in front again on 71 minutes, from out on the right which looped over the goalkeeper and off the back post. Taken off to a standing ovation with four minutes to go. 8

Floyd Ayite - Went close from a free-kick on 35 minutes. Missed a sitter with his head just before the break at the near post after a brilliant cross from Sessegnon. Made up for it at the start of the second half with a low strike from 20 yards out to score the opener. 7

Aboubakar Kamara - No real chances for the big man but he tried to put himself about up top. Taken off for Fonte. 6

SUBSTITUTES

Rui Fonte - Came on for Kamara with ten minutes remaining. Not enough game time to give a suitable rating.

Oliver Norwood - A few minutes at the end, replacing the impressive Ojo. Skied a first time effort over from a short corner. Again, not enough time to give a rating.