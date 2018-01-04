Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Odemingie has spoken out about his infamous failed deadline day move to QPR.

The forward, who was playing for West Brom at the time, famously drove to Loftus Road without permission to try and force through a move to QPR, a transfer which ultimately failed to materialise.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast, Odemwingie said: "Everything seemed agreed, but actually I didn't know that one of the terms was that they [West Brom] were getting [Junior] Hoilett and [if I had known that] I would have never driven to London.

"Why would I have driven to London in bad weather? It was dark already, it was winter and I had just had a new born, who was one week old.

"Why would I leave my wife and my new-born kid to drive to London and wait outside?

"One thing I would have done [if I had known] is call my friends at QPR and say 'hey guys, can you find out whether Hoilett will actually come to West Brom or not?'

"That's what I would have done. But I didn't have to because I thought it was never a condition that he had to go the other way.

"I was left there waiting for the agents to tell me what's next. Then the time was ticking, I had a medical to go through, I obviously had to read the contracts and everything had to be drafted."