Grant Hall is set to make his first start since April this year as he comes into the QPR starting XI.

The former Tottenham man has had to be patient with injuries this term, but has been called upon for what is certain to be a fiery clash at The Den.

He replaces Jack Robinson who misses out through illness.

Josh Scowen is the other absentee as he serves a one-match suspension for the red card which he picked up at Portman Road on Boxing Day.

It's expected that Luke Freeman will drop back into midfield alongside Massimo Luongo and Jordan Cousins, with Bright Osayi-Samuel coming back into the team alongside Idrissa Sylla.

QPR team: Smithies, Wszolek, Baptiste, Onuoha, Hall, Bidwell, Luongo, Cousins, Freeman, Osayi-Samuel, Sylla.

Subs: Lumley, Furlong, Manning, Wheeler, Oteh, Smith, Washington.