Sky Sports pundit David Prutton says the Christmas party is set to continue for Bristol City as they travel to face QPR at Loftus Road.

Lee Johnson's side go into the game in high spirits after their cup heroics against Manchester United on Wednesday night, and the former Southampton man says he can't see a cup hangover forthcoming.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: "What more can we say about Bristol City? Excelling in the Championship and beating Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. What a season it has been for Lee Johnson and his side so far.

"But it's back to reality for them now as they travel to QPR, who got a much-needed win at Birmingham last week, their first on the road all season, and Ian Holloway will want to use that to kick-start his side's revival.

"The Robins will still be on a high, though, and I can't see their run ending here. Away win."

David Prutton's prediction: 0-2