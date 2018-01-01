The video will start in 8 Cancel

Paul Smyth is named in the QPR starting line-up as the Hoops prepare to face Cardiff City at Loftus Road.

The former Linfield youngster makes his first start for Ian Holloway's side since arriving in August.

There is also a recall for Jack Robinson.

The defender missed the 1-0 defeat against Millwall at The Den due to illness, but has recovered in time for today's clash with the Bluebirds.

Josh Scowen is also recalled after he served a one-match suspension on Friday night, while Matt Smith also comes into the team.

The players to make way are Grant Hall, Pawel Wszolek, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Idrissa Sylla .

QPR: Smithies, Baptiste, Onuoha, Robinson, Cousins, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Bidwell, Smyth, Smith

Subs: Lumley, Lynch, Wszolek, Chair, Osayi-Samuel, Oteh, Sylla.