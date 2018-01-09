Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR starlet Paul Smyth has said he's had contact from Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill after bursting onto the scene at Loftus Road.

The 20-year-old had a debut to remember when he scored the winning goal against Cardiff City on New Years Day, and says that he's hoping to make an impression.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Smyth said: "Michael O’Neill has contacted me to wish me all the best, and players including Paddy McNair, Conor McLaughlin and Jamie Ward have texted me and it feels good when the international lads are encouraging you to push on and try to get in the team with them. It feels good to have those lads on my side.

"Once you play Under-21 football your main target is to get to the senior side if you think you are capable enough, and I just want to keep pushing on and if my chance comes I'll try to take it.

“If it doesn’t, that’s unfortunate, but I’ll keep working hard and play for the Under-21s while hoping to make an appearance for the senior side. It’s important that I perform at club level to give myself the best chance of that."

