QPR striker Matt Smith is hoping to use the hectic Christmas schedule to establish himself as the club’s top striker.

The games come thick and fast at this time of year, and the former Fulham man says he’ll continue working hard to prove himself, starting with today’s clash with Ipswich.

Speaking to Get West London, Smith said: “Every game you’re looking to impress and contribute to the team so the fact that there’s a number of games makes no odds to me, I’ll be doing the same approach as I do to every game, and that’s to contribute and help the team.”

Ipswich are having a strong campaign and currently sit in 10 place in the Championship, and Smith says they know they’ll face a tough game at Portman Road.

He said: “It’ll be the usual challenge that the Championship brings. They have a very physical style of play, they’re very direct and get balls into the box as much as they can which is effective. They’re in the top 10 which is no easy achievement.

"It’ll be a tough game but we’ll be looking to get three points.”