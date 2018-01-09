Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

HAYES & Yeading United are closing in on the play-off spots in the Southern League Division One East after a good festive period but manager Paul Hughes, a former Chelsea and Luton Town midfielder, insists promotion this year isn’t the be-all and end-all for the club.

United have won their last four consecutive games beating Marlow 3-0, Aylesbury 2-0, Northwood 4-2 and then Kempston Rovers 3-0 last weekend.

The run has seen the SKYEx Community Stadium outfit move up to sixth in the table but while manager Hughes would love to see his side promoted, he admits he’s looking at the bigger picture and longer term aims.

“Every season I want to win the league, that’s just my mentality,” Hughes explained. “But in terms of our club the aim is stability and putting together a team that is competitive. We have had a large turnover of players over the years and it is the task now to get together a group of players that want to represent the club and want to fight for the club and will respect the club.

“It’s about creating stability and an identity for the club. The club has been nomadic for seven years but has now got its own home and that teams has to have the identity that we want which is a team that will fight for every point, fight for every ball and not take anything for granted. We want a hard-working team that plays good football.

“That’s the identity we want. If we are working hard and playing good football, then hopefully we will be winning games. If you are winning games of football then promotion is a possibility but it’s that identity and that group of players that we want to establish first and foremost. If that results in promotion then great but it’s first and foremost about creating the right foundations.”

And Hughes believes United’s recent run, which came after three consecutive defeats, is down to tightening things up at the back.

“We had been on a good run of results before then, winning six and drawing one, but then we had a period where we lost three games in 11 days,” he said. “It wasn’t necessarily because we were playing badly but through a few simple defensive errors that cost us those games. I think now we have tightened up back there. We aren’t making those same errors and have kept three clean sheets in the last four which is probably one of the reasons we have had that nice run.

“Now we have tightened things up at the back and, stating the obvious, we’re taking our chances when we get them.”

Next up in the league for Hayes & Yeading is a trip to Thame United on Saturday as Hughes’ men look to extend their run to five wins from five.

“They are a good team. We watched them last week against Aylesbury and they have two very good forwards,” Hughes said. “They have been doing so well because those two front men have been scoring a lot of goals for them so if we can keep them quiet we will win the game but away from home it won’t be easy.

“If we do get a result there I will be very, very, very pleased.”