Ian Holloway has made just one change for this afternoon's clash with Ipswich Town after QPR took a point from Saturday's clash with Bristol City.

Bright Osayi-Samuel, who impressed against the Robins, drops out of the starting XI and settles for a place on the QPR bench.

He is replaced by Jordan Cousins who has found himself out of the reckoning since Pawel Wszolek reestablished himself in the team.

Ipswich Town vs QPR LIVE: Updates and team news from Portman Road

Elsewhere, Darnell Furlong returns to the bench alongside Ilias Chair, Conor Washington, Matt Smith, Grant Hall and Joe Lumley.

QPR: Smithies, Wszolek, Baptiste, Onuoha, Robinson, Bidwell, Cousins, Scowen, Luongo, Freeman, Sylla.

Subs: Lumley, Furlong, Hall, Washington, Smith, Chair, Osayi-Samuel