Former Brentford manager Mark Warburton has been sacked by Nottingham Forest after less than a year in charge. David Weir and Frank McParland have also left the club.

The ex Bees boss took over at The City Ground at the back end of last season and the Tricky Trees survived on the last day of the season.

But they haven't kicked on this season and a 1-0 defeat at home to Sunderland has proven to be the final straw for the club's new owners, led by Greek shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis.

A club statement read: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that the contracts of Mark Warburton and David Weir have been terminated with immediate effect.

“The club can also confirm that Frank McParland has left the club.

“Academy Manager Gary Brazil has been appointed Caretaker Manager and has assumed his new duties this morning.

“The club would like to thank Mark, David and Frank for all their efforts during their time at The City Ground.”