QPR have made two changes for the visit of Bristol City.

Former Blackpool man Bright Osayi-Samuel has been handed his first start in a Hoops jersey.

The winger joined the club in the summer but has been limited to infrequent appearances from the substitutes bench.

Idrissa Sylla will lead the line for Ian Holloway's side, his first start since the 2-2 draw with Brentford at the end of November.

Elsewhere, young forward Aramide Oteh is named on the QPR bench for the first time.

The 19-year-old has been in excellent form for the under-23s this term, and has been rewarded with a place alongside Grant Hall, Jordan Cousins and Matt Smith on the bench.

QPR: Smithies, Wszolek, Baptiste, Onuoha, Robinson, Bidwell, Freeman, Scowen, Luongo, Osayi-Samuel, Sylla.

Subs: Lumley, Hall, Cousins, Washington, Smith, Wheeler, Oteh.