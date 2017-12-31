Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Josh Scowen has spoken out to assess his first six months at QPR, saying that he thinks the fans are seeing the best of him.

The midfielder became a crucial part of Ian Holloway’s plans from the first whistle, and says he feels there’s more to come.

Image: PA

Speaking to Get West London, he said: “I think I settled in rather quickly. Obviously coming in and playing from the start of the season helped, and I think the fans are seeing the best of me.

There’s still more to come from me going forward, but the more games I play the better I’ll get.”

Scowen’s reputation has come as the more defensively-minded man out of the midfield trio of him, Massimo Luongo and Luke Freeman; but the former Barnsley man says he’s hoping to improve his record at the other end.

He said: “Everybody likes to score goals and I’d like to add more. The gaffer wants me to play that way and he knows that’s the way that I play best; by getting forward and defending so I’m just trying to do both. If I can add goals into my game it’s only going to benefit the team.”