Josh Scowen has spoken out to assess his first six months at QPR, saying that he thinks the fans are seeing the best of him.
The midfielder became a crucial part of Ian Holloway’s plans from the first whistle, and says he feels there’s more to come.
Speaking to Get West London, he said: “I think I settled in rather quickly. Obviously coming in and playing from the start of the season helped, and I think the fans are seeing the best of me.
There’s still more to come from me going forward, but the more games I play the better I’ll get.”
Five talking points to arise from QPR's defeat against Millwall; including a classic pantomime villain and the reasons behind a former Tottenham star's departure
Scowen’s reputation has come as the more defensively-minded man out of the midfield trio of him, Massimo Luongo and Luke Freeman; but the former Barnsley man says he’s hoping to improve his record at the other end.
He said: “Everybody likes to score goals and I’d like to add more. The gaffer wants me to play that way and he knows that’s the way that I play best; by getting forward and defending so I’m just trying to do both. If I can add goals into my game it’s only going to benefit the team.”