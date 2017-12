Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR midfielder Josh Scowen says it’s crucial to pick up points over the festive period, but admits it’s difficult to be 100% fit in each game.

Including the clash with Bristol City, the Hoops will face four games in nine days over the Christmas period, and Scowen says that it’s a challenging time for a footballer.

Speaking to Get West London, he said: “It’s the most difficult time to recover, but you can only do everything you can. You get your ice baths, you try and get your sleep and eat right so you’ve got to do that as well as you can and hope that your recovery is alright.

“It’s a very important time of year. If you can pick up nine points out of the 12 available over this time then it’s going to push you right up the league, but we’ve got to recover right after the games and we’ll go into the next game feeling confident.”