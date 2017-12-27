Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lee Hendrie thought at Brentford were magnificent at the start of the second half of their 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Bees, who had gone into the break after seeing their 1-0 lead, given to them by Romaine Sawyers , cancelled out by Josh Onomah, raced out of the blocks and restored their advantage when Lasse Vibe turned home Josh McEachran's corner.

Villa were stunned and could have fallen further behind but started to attack the Bees and Dan Bentley made a crucial save at the end to preserve all three points.

The Sky Sports pundit said after the game: “They were magnificent in the second half. They were lively. They wanted to get on the ball.

“When Villa did get back into the game, I felt they could get a goal and even go on and win. There wasn't enough hunger. Snodgrass had a chance at the back post. Did they want it enough?”

He added: “I think in the second half, Villa didn't turn up for 20 minutes. Brentford got the goal and it took 20 minutes for them to respond.

“They could have got back into the game but there wasn't that fight to get on the end of balls. They got fortunate with the goal but it was poor defending.”

Villa's defending for both goals also angered their former midfielder and he felt both Brentford strikes were preventable.

“I think someone has to engage with him (Sawyers). It was a poor ball to give away but with the time he gets to set himself. He knows where the goal is. He's hit the target and got the rewards,” Hendrie explained.

“(The second) is poor defending. Josh Onomah's starting position. It hits him on the backside. Brentford get fortunate granted. Can he be braver?”

Hendrie was complimentary about Sergi Canos and believed his impact was greater than lively winger Jack Grealish and ultimately the difference.

He added: “(Canos) was more positive going forward and he was the difference for me.”