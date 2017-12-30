Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos has urged his Brentford team-mates to forget talk about the play-offs and focus only on the next game ahead.

The Bees have won their last two games and are seven points adrift of the top six ahead of their game with Sheffield Wednesday.

There is a belief at the club that they can make a push for the play-offs but, for Canos, the focus is on the Owls and nothing else.

Canos said: “I think we all believe we can push on. Everyone is talking about the play-offs but the most important thing is the next game.

“We got the three points against Villa and we have to look to get the three points on Saturday. We have to go game by game and I think we can achieve good things.”

Brentford have momentum behind them and there is a positivity about how they're going about their training.

“We've had really good performances and everyone is positive and happy going into the new year,” Canos added.

“I'd rather play than training. We've got a lot of games in a small time but that's a challenge for us and we have to show everyone we can do this.”