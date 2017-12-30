Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a disappointing night at The Den as QPR were beaten 1-0 by Millwall.

The hosts were the better side for large spells, and frankly deserved their victory as they put the Hoops on the back foot early on.

But what were the main talking points from The Den? We take a look.

The pantomime villain

Ian Holloway was always going to be the centre of attention at The Den, and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

It is the season for a classic pantomime villain, and Ollie slotted seamlessly into the role as he goaded the Millwall fans as he stepped off the bus; but it was the home support who had the last laugh.

The abuse he received throughout the 90 minutes was pretty relentless, and Ollie was somewhat subdued in his post-match press conference, as he seemed to admit defeat in the latest instalment of Ollie vs The Den.

A key man missing?

It was evident early on that QPR had a Josh Scowen-shaped hole in their midfield.

While Massimo Luongo did his best to deputise, the balance wasn’t quite there as the trio of Luongo, Jordan Cousins and Luke Freeman were left defensively vulnerable.

Credit had to go to Millwall for this also, as they passed the ball around in midfield very well; but you couldn’t help but feel that the inclusion of the former-Barnsley man could have kept things a little tighter.

Grant Hall

The news of Hall’s place In the starting line-up was met with cheers from QPR fans after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The former-Tottenham man has had various setbacks in the road to recovery, but starting a game of such importance is bound to have made all the hard work worthwhile.

In terms of his performance, Hall coped well as he was tasked with handling Steve Morison, who by his own standards had a subdued evening.

The defender looked to get the ball down and play at every opportunity, and while he may be a little sore for a couple of days after the game, he’ll be delighted to come through this big test unscathed.

Firing blanks

It was another game that QPR failed to impress in the final third.

It’s become an all too familiar narrative in the Hoops’ season, with Ian Holloway’s side failing to capitalise on the chances being created.

Idrissa Sylla and Bright Osayi-Samuel started against Millwall, but other than a few half chances in the first half, they failed to threaten.

(Image: PA)

Jamie Mackie is missing through injury at the moment, and with Matt Smith and Conor Washington on the bench, the club seem to lack the presence of a striker who can come on a change the game.

Smith has shown it can be done at various points this season, but he was brought on last night and was largely ineffective.

As for Washington, the fact that Ollie opted to bring on Aramide Oteh ahead of him was a huge indicator that the former Peterborough man has fallen way down the pecking order at Loftus Road, adding strength to the rumours that he could be a contender to be offloaded in January.

A departed defender

It may have been a couple of days since he left the club, but Ian Holloway confirmed the reason for Steven Caulker’s departure in his post-match press conference.

Ian Holloway reveals the reason for Steven Caulker's QPR departure after former Tottenham and Swansea man leaves club on 'mutual agreement'

It turns out that the defender had a clause in his contract which would have cost the club an additional sum of money, hence the reason for negotiating an severance package.

Ollie admitted that in an ideal world he’d have kept the defender around, but it seems the time was right to allow Caulker to reignite his career elsewhere.