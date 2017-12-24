Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a disappointing end to an otherwise promising afternoon at Loftus Road as QPR came away with just a point against Bristol City.

The Hoops were the better team for large spells against Manchester United's Carabao Cup conquerors, and will feel a draw is the least that they deserved.

But what were the main talking points to arise from QPR's final home game of 2017?

Penalty or no penalty?

It’s been a huge talking point since the final whistle, with both camps having their say on the issue.

The referee adjudged that Bristol City defender Aden Flint was pushed in the penalty area, leading to the Robins drawing level at Loftus Road.

However the decision did pose more questions than it answered, with both teams appearing unclear as to what it was actually awarded for.

Both Matt Smith and Nedum Onuoha were in the mix in the penalty area, but even after looking at a replay, any decision to award a spot-kick looked harsh based on the lack of contact.

It was a decision which Lee Johnson described as ‘the straw that broke the camels back’, and perhap the referee did feel the pressure of several penalty appeals from the visitors which were turned down.

Either way, it was a decision that cost two points in a game where they certainly deserved more.

A new striking option?

It was something of a surprise to see Bright Osayi-Samuel named in the starting XI.

The former Blackpool man has been limited to a handful of appearances of the bench, so the decision to name him ahead of both Conor Washington and Matt Smith was a big decision; but the correct one.

It’s always a risk to name an unproven player in attack, but with the club’s other forwards failing to impress, that pressure was somewhat alleviated.

Osayi-Samuel certainly didn’t disappoint, orbiting Idrissa Sylla in attack, and really making a nuisance of himself.

He showcased his pace and power, causing the Bristol defence allsorts of problems and nearly breaking the deadlock early on.

His positional play was sometimes a little off, but he certainly put his name in the ring for a regular starting spot in QPR’s currently misfiring attack.

Yeni Ngbakoto

One of the main talking points of the day was around a player not even named in the match-day squad.

The attacking midfielder has struggled to break into Ian Holloway’s plans this term, and with reports emerging of confirmed interest from Ligue 1, it was going to be something of a subplot to the day.

The absence of his name on the teamsheet told a tale, and It wouldn’t be a surprise if the DR Congo international had played his last game in the blue and white Hoops.

Josh Scowen

The midfielder looked back to his best against the Robins, showing the form that earned him such rave reviews at the start of the season.

The former Barnsley man put in an all-round great performance in the middle of the park, putting in a stellar performance going forward to compliment his ever-so reliable defensive contribution.

By his own high standards, Scowen has been a little quiet in recent weeks, but what we saw at Loftus Road was arguably his greatest performance since arriving in west London; something which everyone will be keen to see him build on.

A promising start to the festive period

Despite not coming away with all three points, Ian Holloway will no doubt be delighted with his side’s start to the Christmas period.

With four games in just nine days for QPR, it’s essential that the team record a healthy points tally in order to ensure they don’t get dragged down the table for the start of the new year.

Although three points would have been preferable, getting a point on the board ahead of three tricky clashes against Ipswich, Millwall and Cardiff City will do wonders for the team’s confidence as the team hope to make it back-to-back away victories when they travel to Portman Road on Boxing Day.