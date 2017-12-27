Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Leeds manager Neil Redfearn hailed Brentford forward Sergi Canos as the difference between the Bees and Aston Villa.

The Spaniard was man of the match as the west Londoners claimed a 2-1 victory over Steve Bruce's side with his pace, energy and desire outmatching the Championship's big spenders.

And Redfearn was most impressed by Canos' display over the course of 90 minutes.

“He was the difference between the two sides with his touch and awareness and his positivity around the box,” the Sky Sports pundit said after the game.

“He hugs the touchline to give him that good starting position. As soon as he gets on the ball, his first thought is can I drive at the full back and get him backpedalling and it gives him options to go either way.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“He can go down the line or cut inside onto his strong foot. (Alan) Hutton stuck at his task but he was a real handful.”

Redfearn was impressed by the Bees and felt they were worthy of the victory.

“I think it was a fair reflection. Villa tried to get back into it but, when the real quality really mattered, Brentford had the edge,” he added.

“I think what they do at Griffin Park is they play at a high intensity. They know their pitch geography.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“They know their way around the tight pitch. They get on top of teams quickly. They play some nice football.

“If you switch off, they'll play on you. I think it's a mix of Dean Smith and the players. He's got to take credit.

“There's some quality forward play. They had a bit of claret and you need that. That might be the difference in a tight game.”