Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Den is renowned for being one of the most difficult places for opponents to visit; and Jordan Cousins is expecting QPR's trip to South Bermondsey to be no different.

The Greenwich-born midfielder, who started his career at Millwall's south London rivals Charlton, says that the R's need to ensure they don't get too caught up in the occasion if they're to come out on top.

QPR cut wage bill as former Liverpool and Southampton man departs

Speaking to Get West London, he said: "Being ex-Charlton it’s always tough to go there, but I know what to expect, but it’s all about us. We can’t be focused on the hype, we just need to go there and be prepared to get the three points.

Asked whether the players need both character and composure to prosper, Cousins said: "It’s a bit of both.

"It’s about us so we have to be patient and calm and not let the emotions get to us, because that’s when mistakes can happen but if we go there in the right frame of mind I think we can get the three points."