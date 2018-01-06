Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham went out of the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 loss to Southampton at Craven Cottage, with James Ward-Prowse's goal the only strike.

Here's everything Slavisa Jokanovic had to say after the game:

What is your assessment of the match?

"I think we played a good game and it was 50/50. At the end, in this kind of game, sometimes you depend on the small details.

"They show, in one situation, Premier League quality, scored the goal, win the game.

"My team tried to dominate with the ball, we created some chances but didn't score the goal, so in the end they deserved to be in the next round."

With better finishing would the result have been different?

"You always need to score goals to win the game and we didn't today.

"In the Championship too we created chances and at the end when we played against a Premier League team you must be clinical in the moment, score the goal and get the positive result.

"In the end, we didn't make more of what we made and in one moment they showed the quality and they won the game."

How do you felt you matched up against a Premier League team?

"We are where we are, I'm not thinking about this step.

"We need to be in better level for fighting with Premier League teams and that is it. In this moment, this competition is over and we are thinking of our next step, that's it, nothing more."

Concerned about losing Sessegnon?

"I don't have any information that we want to sell him."