Brentford new boy Emiliano Marcondes knows he faces a battle to earn a spot in the side, having watched the Bees over the last few games.

The Dane was an unused substitute at Wolves after he received international clearance but was watching from the stands against Norwich, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

And he accepts he has to keep his standards high in order to shine at Griffin Park.

He said: “I feel the competition for places. It's a really good squad with many good players.

“You have to be good every day in training and you can't have a day where you're playing decent or bad. You have to be at your best at all time.”

The Dane added: It's a strong team with many good players. We play good football on the ground with a high tempo.

“I think we can be even more patient on the ball and I have looked at what I can bring to this team.

“If we are more patient on the ball, we can create more chances. I think we'd score more goals then.”

Marcondes is set to make his debut against Notts County in the FA Cup and he knows the prestige the competition has both at home and in his native land.

“It has an impact in Denmark. It's a big competition to play in. If you can go through there are many big teams to play in. It'd be a good experience to play that kind of game,” he said.

“I think they are at the top of League Two and I've heard the competition is the same as the Championship.

“If we have a bad day, we can lose. We'll go into this game with a professional mindset.”

He added: “I really am looking forward to that. I've been sitting out for a long time. It feels like I've been sitting out for half a year but I'm excited to be involved more and with an FA Cup game on Saturday I hope to get my debut and get a good match.”

Marcondes was pleased to be more involved against Wolves, although he would be frustrated not to be on the pitch, a place on the bench was better than being in the stands.

“It was a good night for me to get the clearance from the FA and I was really excited to be in the squad and have the chance to get in and play in front of a big crowd,” he explained.

“It was more exciting being in the squad. It was in the stomach now I can play and I'm more involved.

“They're a good team but we didn't play our best game. We could have had a bit more chances if we played better.

“I think we didn't play our best match and we need to play at a high level if we want to get something out of this game.”

