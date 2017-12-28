Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emiliano Marcondes can't wait to get started at Brentford after watching their last two games.

The Dane, who joins the club officially on January 1 subject to international clearance, has had a watching brief in the last two games.

And he has liked what he has seen so far with the Bees picking up 2-1 victories over Norwich City and Aston Villa.

“I can't wait. I was almost running on the pitch to save the ball (against Villa) but Dan Bentley made a great save. It was amazing once again. All 95, 98 minutes here are so emotional at times,” he said.

“I like the culture here and the tempo in the Championship. Everybody loves football and that's why I'm here.

“I like to play games all the time. We play very good football. I like playing fast football on the ground.

“It's a high tempo all the time and there's no time to relax. To play all 90 minutes plus stoppage time will be a bit harder.”

If international clearance is granted on January 1, Marcondes could make his debut at Wolves but the expectation is he will do so against Notts County in the FA Cup.

He confirmed: “Wolves may be a bit too soon due to international clearance. I'm hoping to make it for the home game against Notts County.”

Marcondes has already become a fans' favourite and is loving the support he has received before he has even kicked a ball in anger for the club.

He added: “I think it's cool and I like that. I'm not used to this. The fans are so involved in the players. I really like it. I play for the fans and most of the time in football, we miss that.”