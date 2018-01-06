The video will start in 8 Cancel

The three main Brentford topics up for debate were discussed in our Ealing Road Buzz podcast.

Bees reporter Tom Moore was joined by fan Connor McCabe to discuss the defeat at Wolves, the FA Cup tie against Notts County and the January transfer window.

The discussion revolved around how much of an impact would the Bees' loss at Molineux have before turning attention to the cup tie with the Magpies.

Both Tom and Connor admitted that team selection would be a difficult job for Dean Smith with changes set to be made for the tie.

The January window was also up for discussion and the pair discussed how they approach the constant chatter of transfer rumours.

To listen to the podcast, click on the play button below.