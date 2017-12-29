Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos admitted that Brentford's squad get fired up when it is suggested that they are only here to make up the numbers in the Championship.

The Bees are seen as a little fish in a big pond and, when it comes to budget, there can be no arguments.

But, football is not played on a balance sheet or how big your stadium is or your facilities, it's played between 11 men on a Saturday afternoon.

So, when a representative of the opposition, be it player, manager or fan, belittles the club it gives the Bees extra motivation to perform.

He said: “When you talk about teams, you look at the past and you don't realise what they are doing in the present.

“Our stadium is not the biggest and our training ground is not the greatest. Griffin Park is unbelievable.

“They made an amazing atmosphere and they made it difficult to play in our stadium. We have to go and play and show that we are better than them.”

Steve Bruce was the latest man to fall foul of it by suggesting that the Bees' expectations were to survive in the Championship.

Canos added: “I think we read what the Aston Villa manager said about us and we didn't agree in the changing room and we showed everyone that we can push and beat big clubs in this league. That's a challenge.”