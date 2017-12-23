The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith paid tribute to young defender Chris Mepham after his fine performance in Brentford's 2-1 win at Norwich.

The Welsh U21 international was drafted into the side after John Egan was a late drop out due to illness.

And Mepham was superb for 90 minutes and performed as if he had played 200 games, rather than just five prior to Friday night.

Smith said: “John Egan felt ill when he got off the coach. He got a whack in training on the head. He walked out onto the pitch and didn't feel good.

“We told young Chris Mepham that he was starting he didn't put a foot wrong. He's played against Middlesbrough away, Norwich away and Derby at home so it's been a baptism of fire.”

Mepham made his first senior start against the same opposition in the Carabao Cup and it was a chastening night for him.

However, his performance showed just how far he'd come since then.

Smith added: “It's not surprising. His attitude and application are fantastic. Those are part of the characteristics you need to be a top footballer.

“He stepped in tonight as if he'd been there all season and played really well.”