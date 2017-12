Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith will be hoping to give Aston Villa fans the same post Christmas feeling of disappointment he had as a youngster when Brentford face the Villans on Boxing Day.

The Bees head coach, who grew up a Villa fan, admitted that his main memory of festive clashes was a 3-0 defeat at rivals Birmingham City in 1982.

And he would love to repeat the Bees' 3-0 win in January when they meet Steve Bruce's side in front of the Sky cameras on Tuesday night.

Smith said: “The one that stands out is one of disappointment. I remember going to watch Aston Villa at Birmingham when all Boxing Day games were local derbies and Villa lost 3-0 so I remember the disappointment that.

“Boxing Day games are special. It'll be a new one on me kicking off at 7.30pm but I hear ticket sales are going well.”

Villa fans will be travelling in expectation and Smith is well versed in the demands that will be placed on that squad.

He added: “The expectations at Aston Villa are higher than most clubs in the Championship. They expect to be in the Premier League so there's a massive expectation on them. Once you're relegated you're a Championship team.”

Christmas is a time for family (and arguments) and Smith has warned his brother than he's only allowed to be happy if Brentford win.

He said: “Brother sits on the fence now. He's now a bit more Brentford as he'd be in trouble with me if he's not!”