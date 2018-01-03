Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is hoping to get Alan Judge involved for Brentford against Notts County on Saturday.

The Irishman was left out of the squad for the 3-0 defeat to Wolves as the Bees head coach wanted him to get some time out on the training ground, preferring Emiliano Marcondes on the bench.

But, the intention is for the Irishman to return to action for the first time since April 2016 against his former club in the FA Cup.

The Bees head coach said: “I wanted him to train. I didn't think he was going to get on tonight so I thought it was important he stayed back and trained today which he has done.

“Hopefully, I can get him involved in some way on Saturday.”

Marcondes is also likely to make his Brentford debut against the Magpies, while Lewis Macleod is likely to receive more minutes having been on the bench in recent weeks after coming back from his anterior cruciate ligament injury.