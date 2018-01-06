Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith blamed his side's failure to take chance after chance for the result after they crashed out of the FA Cup to League Two high fliers Notts County.

Brentford hit the woodwork twice and dominated possession but it was Jon Stead's 65th minute angled drive that separated the sides and took the Magpies into the fourth round for the fourth time in six attempts.

And Smith felt his side lacked quality in the final third and the lack of composure on the ball.

He said: "We hit the woodwork twice and had enough chances to have won the game comfortably but we lacked quality in the final third.

"It's an FA Cup goal in a one-off game, but we gave the ball away sloppily and made it easy for them although it's a good goal. That should be irrelevant though as we had enough chances to finish it."

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Smith defended his decision to make eight changes to the starting line-up, adding: "It was the right decision because we controlled the game, created plenty of opportunities but just didn't take our chances.

"It's not an area I'm worried about because we've scored plenty of goals this season and made enough opportunities to have won this game, but if you don't take your chances it changes the complexion of everything we talk about afterwards."

Smith was pleased to welcome back former Notts County man Alan Judge from long term injury and said: "He and Lewis Macleod both did well after long lay-offs so that was a positive for us but obviously we're very disappointed with the result."