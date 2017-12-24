Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's one of the most crucial times of year in the football calendar.

A lot can happen at Christmas, and a lot often does.

We asked our reporters to gaze into their crystal balls to predict the festive future...

Ryan O'Donovan, Fulham reporter

I think the Christmas period will see Ian Holloway find himself under increasing pressure - QPR have a difficult fixture list and have already struggled this term, with the win against Birmingham coming at the right time.

Elsewhere, it will be a tough period for Fulham with a trip to Cardiff, but I'm backing them to start getting themselves back together, while Brentford will continue their run of form and probably come out of the fixtures on top of the London league.

Phil Spencer, QPR reporter

It's a long old season in the Championship but there's always a team who runs away with it; and you can't look further than Wolves for that glory.

However, you have to look slightly further down the league for the other promotion contenders.

While the league has very much taken shape at this stage, there's always a dark horse who creeps up on the promotion places by stringing together a positive run of form around Christmas, and this year is sure to be no different.

The current top eight have performed admirably and deserve their places in the top spots, however you have to look at the quality of Middlesbrough, Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday and think that they have a decent chance of being there or thereabouts come May.

Each of these teams is further adrift than they'd have wanted at the midway point in the season, and it's imperative that they start a consistent run of results to propel themselves up the table.

Scott Trotter, Digital writer

QPR to be above Brentford and Fulham by the end of January 2.

The trio are remarkably close in the table - Fulham are one point ahead of Brentford, who in turn are five points ahead of QPR.

All three have trouble finding the net but I just have a feeling the Rs could be in for an up turn in form while the others struggle to the transfer window.

Fulham have to face Cardiff and have a long trip to Hull who could be buoyed by a new manager, Brentford have high-flying Wolves and Aston Villa, while QPR do have third placed Bristol City and Cardiff.

That said, I can see QPR picking up wins at Ipswich - the worst team I've seen this season (wait... they're tenth?!) - and Milwall. I can also see QPR taking points from Cardiff. The Welsh side expose good footballing teams like Fulham but sometimes struggle against teams who can bring the battle to them.

Robert Warlow, Crystal Palace reporter

The Birmingham City board have just given Steve Cotterill their '100 per cent backing' to continue as manager, despite the Blues being bottom of the table.

But how many times have we seen it before where this 'dreaded vote of confidence' lasts barely a couple of weeks.

And if the results don't improve, it would hardly be a shock to see Birmingham make another change at the top.

Another manager who faces a crucial week is Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, whose side are on the slide at the moment and face pivotal fixtures against Birmingham and Burton Albion, with the prospect of an unwanted Christmas present for the German if the results go against them.

At the other end of the table, it is hard to see anyone stopping the Wolves juggernaut at the moment, although a trip to giant-killing Bristol City on Saturday will be an acid test for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, and has the potential for an upset.

Brentford boss hails former Arsenal man after captain's performance at Norwich

Matt Storey, Watford reporter

This time last year, there had been seven managerial changes in the Championship - that number is only four this time around.

That will all change over Christmas and there are a number of managers at risk.

Carlos Carvahal has gone, while Steve Cotterill, Gary Monk, Slavisa Jokanovic, Daniel Farke, Phil Parkinson and Ian Holloway all know a bad Christmas could mean a P45 through the door.

With January just around the corner, clubs will want to give new bosses a chance to tinker with their squad and make sure their squad is equipped for either a promotion push or a relegation battle.

I reckon as many as two more of the aforementioned managers will find themselves out of work by mid-January.

Lee Wilmot, Head of Sport

Daniel Farke will be sacked.

Carlos Carvahal has already been given the boot by Sheffield Wednesday and they are level on points with Norwich.

The Canaries are 16th and have won just once in their last ten matches. That's shocking form. He's not the only manager under pressure, Jaap Stam could find himself looking over his shoulder to, but Farke will be the one to go I think.