Brentford goalkeeper Dan Bentley will be making the most of Christmas Day and enjoying it with his family.

The Bees have been given today off as per Dean Smith's usual policy, and for footballers, it is about taking the chance to spend time with family when they have spare moments.

But, that's not to say that the stopper will not be focusing on the Boxing Day clash with Aston Villa.

Bentley said: “I think you have to make the most of the times you aren't in the training ground. I'm family orientated and as a person I love Christmas.

“My missus does as well. As a family, we all love Christmas. It's a time for family so we make the most of the time we do have off and the time away from the training ground.

“There has to be an eye on the games. I'll enjoy it but I won't be letting my hair down too much.”

Of course, Christmas is also a time for music and films and the debate as to which is the best seasonal hit.

The Brentford stopper added: “I'll probably go with Fairytale of New York. I like Wizzard (I wish it could be Christmas everyday) and I like Slade (Merry Xmas Everybody). They're probably my top three.

“(Film wise), I'll probably go Elf. He's an absolute ledge isn't he so I'll have to go with that.”