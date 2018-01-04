Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR go into Saturday looking to end their torrid FA Cup record as they welcome MK Dons to Loftus Road.

The Hoops recorded a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Cardiff City on Monday, and the weekend could be an ideal opportunity for Ian Holloway to have a look at some of the young talent at the club.

The likes of Paul Smyth, Ilias Chair, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Aramide Oteh have been introduced into the first team fold over the Christmas period, while the likes of Joe Lumley, Osman Kakay and Niko Hamalainen may also fancy an opportunity to impress.

QPR's Les Ferdinand says former Manchester United youngster Sean Goss's loan move to Rangers won't turn permanent

One man who everyone will be keen to see is Ebere Eze, who is eligible to feature for Ollie's team after returning from an impressive loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers.

Of course it's likely a number of senior players will be included, with the likes of Joel Lynch, Ryan Manning, Darnell Furlong and the out of favour Conor Washington all being options.

But who would you choose to take on the Dons? Have a go of our team selector to choose your starting line-ups for the FA Cup clash!