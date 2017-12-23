The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic was a very happy man following his side's 2-1 win over Barnsley this afternoon.

The Whites should have been well ahead by half-time but were held to a goalless first half. And they deservedly took the lead early on in the second period, thanks to Floyd Ayite's long range strike.

Fulham were pegged back against the run of play by Tom Bradshaw, but Sheyi Ojo restored their lead moments later.

Jokanovic was delighted with the dominance shown at Craven Cottage.

"My team have been working well," he said.

"We played a good game and we created many chances. I don't know how many times we crossed into the six-yard box.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"We dominated the game and had the passes, and scored a quality goal. But we also showed a good reaction after the equalising goal.

"It is important for us to start this tough Christmas period with a victory. We haven't given our supporters much satisfaction in the last few games, but in the end this is a Christmas present for them."

Fulham now have two long trips after Christmas, to Cardiff and Hull.

But Jokanovic accepts it's part of the Championship and English football at this time of year.

"It will be the same for everyone in the Championship, and it's normal to travel wherever," he said.

"But for the team we may need fresh legs. They are two games (in quick succession), and three if you include the FA Cup game. We will do our best to do our job."