Wealdstone FC defender Ciaron Brown has signed for Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff City.

Negotiations with the promotion-chasing Bluebirds have been ongoing for some time and a deal has now been agreed to take Brown, who was under contract at the Stones, to the Cardiff City Stadium in the January transfer window.

Brown, 20, joined up with Wealdstone in the summer of 2016 from Combined Counties Premier side Bedfont Sports - meaning he has jumped seven levels in the space of a year and a half.

Since joining the Stones, Brown has developed rapidly into a very strong, versatile defender who can play at centre back or left full back and has had a large number of EFL clubs tracking his progress over the past year.

He has previously had trials with both Cardiff and Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and joins a long list of Stones players who have progressed into the professional ranks - including Stuart Pearce, Vinnie Jones and Jermaine Beckford.

Brown made a total of 66 appearances for Wealdstone, scoring three goals.

Wealdstone manager Bobby Wilkinson said: “ I'd like to wish Ciaron a very successful career; it’s a great achievement to become a pro, he's worked very hard and we will always support him and we will follow his progress with great interest”

Stones chairman, Peter Marsden added: “I know that Ciaron has worked extremely hard to fulfil his ambition to be a full time pro footballer and I know all Wealdstone fans will wish him well at Cardiff. We look forward to welcoming Ciaron and his new team mates for a pre-season friendly at Grosvenor Vale at the start of next season."